Lake Regional Receives ‘CuddleCot’ Donation

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 7, 2022 ,

Lake Regional’s Family Birth Center is receiving a CuddleCot in honor of a baby who was born stillborn.
The CuddleCot is being donated by the Blake Wagner Foundation, and is in honor of Cohen Michael Isenberg, the son of Laura and Clayton Isenberg of Henley.
The Wagner Foundation tells Lake Regional they wanted people to know it’s “ok” to hold their babies, take photos and spend time saying goodbye to their child.
The CuddleCot is a small cooling unit that’s hidden in a bassinet.
