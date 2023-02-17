MO DNR Approves 2 Projects In The Lake Area

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources continues reviewing and approving various operating permits for site-specific and general facilities across the state.

Among those permits being issued during the first week of February under the water protection program was the renewal of a permit for the Camdenton Business Park in Camden County and a permit to allow sewer extension within the Gravois Arm Sewer District in Morgan County.

A complete list of the various permits being issued can be found below:

The Water Pollution Control Branch is sending notice regarding the two lists and web links for Issued Missouri State Operating Permits (site-specific and general permit covered facilities) as well as the list of Missouri State Operating Permits going on Public Notice.

Missouri State Operating Permit Issuance February 2, 2023 – February 8, 2023

To review recently issued site-specific Operating Permits, please use the following link:

https://dnr.mo.gov/water/ business-industry-other- entities/permits- certification-engineering- fees/wastewater/issued-site- specific

Searching is easy by using the permit number or facility name. Additionally, searching by the Effective Date can be accomplished by using the minimum and maximum date fields.

Searching for recently issued general permits can be accomplished by using the following link:

https://apps5.mo.gov/mocwis_ public/permitSearch.do

Missouri State Operating Permits Placed on Public Notice from February 4, 2023 – February 10, 2023

Below you will find the links to view the individual permits. The next link will allow you to view the pretreatment permits.

To review operating permits on Public Notice, please use the following link:

https://dnr.mo.gov/water/what- were-doing/public-notices

https://dnr.mo.gov/water/ business-industry-other- entities/permits- certification-engineering- fees/wastewater/construction- engineering/pretreatment