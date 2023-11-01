College Football News & The World Series Highlight Wednesday’s Sports Report

The first of what will turn out to be many college football playoff rankings out last night and the Missouri Tigers right in the mix.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz and his team slotted at number 12.

That’s a couple spots higher than the Tigers are currently ranked in the latest associated press poll.

The Tigers’ opponent on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs, ranked number one in that AP poll but coming in number two in these first playoff rankings.

The Ohio State Buckeyes out of the Big Ten, they are number one…The Dogs at two.

The Michigan Wolverines number three as they continue to be locked into these sign stealing allegations seemingly a new detail out every day but that’s not affecting these rankings at the moment.

Florida State out of the ACC number four, the two -pack 12 schools that have been very successful this year.

Washington and Oregon currently at five and six.

World Series Game Four last night, it was a slugfest early for the Texas Rangers.

They let Arizona 10 to nothing after three innings.

The Diamondbacks would slowly come back but ultimately fall short in an 11 -7 Texas win.

The Rangers before the game had to remove Max Scherzer and a Doleys Garcia from their roster due to injury.