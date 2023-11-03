Texas Rangers Are World Series Champions & HOF BB Coach Bob Knight Passes Away In Thursday Sports Report

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.

They beat the Arizona Diamondbacks last night 5 -0 down in Phoenix.

Win the best of 7 4 games to 1.

Corey Seeger is the series most valuable player.

It’s his second such award.

He also got it done with the Dodgers back in 2020.

Former Cardinals Jordan Montgomery and Adoles Scarcea on the roster.

They are now World Series champions as well.

Now we wait, which should be a busy offseason certainly for the Cardinals and the Royals looking to write the ship after a very difficult season.



Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away at the age of 83.

He won three national titles during his time at Indiana.

Of course a career that was also at times marred by controversy.

He would leave Indiana take the head coaching position at Texas Tech where for a time he was the sports all -time winning his coach.



The Blues lose last night to the Colorado Avalanche 4 -1.

Robert Thomas his second goal of the season in the losing cause.