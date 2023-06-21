Lake Ozark Fire District Trying To Rally More Support For Upcoming Tax Levy Increase

The Lake Ozark Fire district continues trying to drum up support for a tax levy increase issue to appear on, both, the Miller and Camden counties August ballots.

Chief Marc Carr says passage of the 25-cent per $100 assessed valuation would go a long way toward the relocation of two of the district’s station houses.

“Our station Four, which is is north of town on eastbound 54…..Ever since the J turns went in, we really haven’t been able to put an apparatus there because it takes too long to make the the corner to come back towards town. We need a better location for that. Also, our our main station on the Strip would be better suited somewhere in the 242 & Bagnell Dam Boulevard area.”

Carr also says revenue generated by the levy increase, if approved by voters within the district, would also go toward personnel and updating equipment.

The levy will be on the August 8th ballots in Miller and Camden counties.