Columbia Man To Spend 19 Years In Federal Prison For Stolen Firearms

A 44-year-old Columbia man will spend the next 19 years and seven months in a federal prison without parole after being sentenced as an armed career criminal on a stolen firearms charge.

Cecil Jason Robinson was found guilty in early 2022 of being a felon in possession a firearm. It had been alleged Robinson, in early 2021, had a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine that he threw out of his car while being chased by law enforcement.

The gun, which had been reported stolen, was recovered along with a baggie of marijuana Robinson also threw out of the car.

The case was investigated by the A-T-F and Columbia police, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office.