fbpx

Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

 

Columbia Man To Spend 19 Years In Federal Prison For Stolen Firearms

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Monday, October 30th, 2023

A 44-year-old Columbia man will spend the next 19 years and seven months in a federal prison without parole after being sentenced as an armed career criminal on a stolen firearms charge.

Cecil Jason Robinson was found guilty in early 2022 of being a felon in possession a firearm. It had been alleged Robinson, in early 2021, had a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine that he threw out of his car while being chased by law enforcement.

The gun, which had been reported stolen, was recovered along with a baggie of marijuana Robinson also threw out of the car.

The case was investigated by the A-T-F and Columbia police, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News State News Monday, October 30th, 2023

Reporter Bill Robbins