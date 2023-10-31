Rolla Police Looking For ATM Robbers Who Remain At Large Across The Ozarks

Tue. Oct 31st, 2023
Rolla Police are turning to the public for information regarding an incident during which suspects damaged an A-T-M and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Chief Sean Fagan officers responded around 2:40 Friday morning to an alarm at the First Community National Bank on North Bishop and, upon arrival, discovered the damaged A-T-M.
A canvass of the area and further investigation was able to come up with a likely suspect car described as a silver passenger vehicle which, likely, headed eastbound and down along the I-44 corridor.
It’s believed that four subjects were involved.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Rolla police or local law enforcement.