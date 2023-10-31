New Brush Trucks To Save Money On Medical Calls For Osage Beach Fire District

The Osage Beach Fire District officially debuted two new brush trucks this week.

Chief Paul Berardi says the trucks were custom built by members of the district and will be used, in addition to responding to brush fires, for a majority of the district’s medical calls which, in 2022, accounted for about 65% of the district’s call volume.

Using the brush trucks for medical calls, according to Berardi, will also save on wear and tear on larger apparatus and allow for a better use of tax dollars received by the district.

The two brush trucks being replaced by the new ones have been moved to outlying district stations and will remain in service as back-up units.