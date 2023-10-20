T-Mobile Looking To “Automatically” Move Older Customer Accounts Into 5G

Heads up T-Mobile customers.

A new report from CNN indicates that if you’re an existing T-Mobile customer, you may need to call the company to keep your bill from skyrocketing.

The major wireless carrier is running a test in which it will automatically switch some customers on older unlimited plans such as T-Mobile One, Simple Choice and Magenta 55 Plus, to their 5G network plan, which starts at $75 per month per phone line.

The report shows that T-Mobile users will have the option to keep their current plan, or opt out of the new one, by calling customer service.

Both AT&T and Verizon raised rates on their older plans last year.