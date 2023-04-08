Convicted Child Molester To Learn His Fate During Sentencing Hearing On May 9th

A convicted child molester in Pettis County will learn his fate during a sentencing hearing which has been put on the docket for May 9th.

Sheriff Brad Anders says allegations of 38-year-old Dustin Love molesting his step-daughter, who was under the age of 14 at the time, were received in July of 2021 with a warrant for Love’s arrests issued shortly after.

Love, who lived at the same residence, was taken into custody and, just last month, was found guilty of first-degree rape in connection to the allegations.

He remains in custody without bond in the Pettis County Jail.