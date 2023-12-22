Highway Patrol Says Expect To See Deputies Out This Holiday Travel Season

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping that increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday counting period will keep the numbers of accidents, injuries, fatalities and arrests down.

Captain John J. Hotz says the same counting period in 2022 resulted in more than 1,000 traffic crashes statewide resulting in four people killed and another 318 injured.

The highway patrol and local law enforcement will be keeping an eye on the usual causes including speed, inattention and impaired drivers.

The highway patrol also encourages anyone involved in an accident or suspecting another driver of being impaired to pick up their phones and call star-55.

The official Christmas counting period begins at 6:00 Friday and comes to an end at 11:59 Monday night.