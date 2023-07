A 26-year-old from Eldon is being held in the Miller County Jail after being charged with two felony counts of second-degree sodomy.

The charges against James Strickland apparently stem from an incident, or incidents, which allegedly happened over the weekend.

Strickland was formally arraigned on Monday with a case review and bond hearing set for next Monday, the 24th.

In the meantime, bond was set at $100-thousand.