Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill seeking to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The bill, which is co-sponsored by Vermont Democrat Peter Welch, is referred to as the Higher Wages for American Workers Act and would go in effect on January 1st of the first year after it’s enacted.

It would further be raised annually on the basis of inflation.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and has not been raised since 2009.