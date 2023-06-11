Lake Ozark To Revisit Resolution Of Support For Osage Nation Casino

Take two in Lake Ozark…after passing in late May on a proposed resolution of support for the Osage Nation’s plans to bring a casino to the city, the board of aldermen will re-visit the issue.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says that the resolution would also authorize city staff to engage in communications with the Osage Nation to obtain information about the development plans and explore other development projects of mutual interest and benefit.

The Osage Nation plan is calling for a casino along with a convention hotel, an entertainment complex center and an off-site Tribal office and Heritage Center.

The resolution of support appears again on the agenda for next Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark.

The meeting, in city hall, begins at 6:00.