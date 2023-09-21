Two Flown from Scene After Head-On Wreck in Camden County

The highway patrol says two people are flown from the scene of a head-on accident Wednesday afternoon in Camden County.

The accident happened on Highway-5 at Spencer Creek Road shortly before 3:00-PM when 68-year-old Melody Yeary of Pontiac, Illinois, crossed over the center striking, head-on, 32-year-old Aaron Tadlock of Chillicothe, Illinois.

Yeary’s vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lane before striking 65-year-old James Baldwin of Davenport, Iowa.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time.

Yeary was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield while Tadlock was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.