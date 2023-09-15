New Study Shows Massive Increase In Fatal Overdoses From Fentanyl & Stimulants

A new study by the UCLA School of Medicine published in the journal Addiction finds a massive increase in the number of fatal overdoses involving both fentanyl and a stimulant.

In 2010 that number was 235. In 2021 it ballooned to more than 34 thousand.

Chelsea Shover, an assistant professor at the UCLA School of Medicine, says the study has important implications for treatment and prevention.

“That’s signaling that there’s a population of people who need treatment for both of these substance use disorders at the same time. And that’s a challenge because our treatment system is really set up to focus on one drug at a time.”

The study was funded by the National Institute of Drug Abuse at the National Institute of Health and the UCLA Medical Scientist Training Program.