Credit Given To Two Lake Area Police Officers During Sunrise Beach BOT Meeting

Giving credit where credit is due…two lake area police officers are recognized for their performances beyond just being cops and handing out traffic tickets.

Officer Tim North was recognized for his work trying to improve highway safety and reduce traffic crashes while Lieutenant Cheyenne Schultz was recognized for creating and managing the department’s Shop with a Hero program.

The commendations were presented to North and Schultz by Chief Craig during Monday night’s board of trustees meeting in Sunrise Beach.