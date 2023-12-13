STL Blues Fire Head Coach Craig Berube Following Red Wings Loss Tuesday Night

Shocker Tuesday night in hockey as the St. Louis Blues fire the coach that brought them to Stanley Cup glory back in 2019.

Craig Berube out after part of six seasons as the head coach in St. Louis.

The Blues had reached some troubled times losing last night to the Detroit Red Wings for their fourth consecutive defeat.

The Blues scoring only 2.8 goals per game.

That’s 26 in the NHL.

The Blues have the second worst power play conversion rate.

7 for 83 on the year.

That’s good for 8.4%.

So Berube out.

Doug Armstrong names the head coach with their AHL affiliate Drew Bannister as the interim coach.

He’s racked up a pretty good record at Springfield 93, 58 and 19.

He’ll try to ride the ship the rest of the way for the Blues.

But certainly a lot of love for Berube, who did bring home that cup back in June of 2019.

Locally, Mizzou basketball has gotten a verbal commitment from a top 20 recruit in Aaron Rowe from Columbia’s Tolton High School.

Rowe is a five-star point guard in the class of 2025