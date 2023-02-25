Credit Score Workshop Coming To SFCC In Osage Beach

The importance of a good credit score and how it can save you money and open doors to employment, housing and starting a business will be the main topic of discussion during an upcoming workshop in Osage Beach.

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MOSBDC) at State Fair Community College will host a free credit building workshop organized by New Growth Women’s Business Center on April 18. The workshop will be 4-5:30 p.m. at the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach. Two other workshops will be held in Belton (March 14) and Butler (June 20).

A good credit score saves money and opens doors to employment, housing, financing, and starting a business. This credit building workshop will provide training and one-on-one assistance to help participants establish and improve their credit scores. During a 15-minute individual counseling session, participant’s credit history will be reviewed and plans to address challenges and build good credit will be made. Participants will receive a $25 gas card per family.

Go to www.bit.ly/CBeventsMO to sign up for the free workshop or call (417) 282-5936.

The Missouri SBDC at State Fair Community College is made possible by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration, the University of Missouri Extension and State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce.