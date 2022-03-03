Discussions continue on a Crime Prevention bill on the hill in Jefferson City.

On Monday the Missouri House Committee looked at the proposal which would require the State Highway Patrol to create a registry for people who commit first or second-degree murder, and are released on parole or placed on probation.

Those who complete their parole or probation would then be removed from the list.

The registry would include people who committed crimes in Missouri as well as any other state.

Also included would be people who plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Similar legislation has already passed in other states, including Kansas.