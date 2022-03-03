The Mid-Mo Ambulance District is making some needed upgrades.

At their most recent board meeting, the board approved several bids that will upgrade emergency equipment and improve their Tipton base facility.

The first bid accepted was from Zoll Medical Corporation to service the district’s monitors in the amount of $7,905, which covers all maintenance, inspection and updates for the next 3 years.

Another bid from Bound Tree Medical was approved, giving the district five infusion pump kits totaling just over $12,000.

Finally, the board approved a bid from Minner HVAC Bakery & Repair Services for a water softener for the Tipton base.

The Mid-Mo Ambulance will meet again next Wednesday, March 9, at the district office in Tipton.