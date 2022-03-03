An Eldon woman is one of the latest to be added to the highway patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse.” 45-year-old Cheryl Ann Taylor was, reportedly, last seen in Eldon back on February 10th and has not been heard from since. Taylor is described as a white female, 5-2, 115 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair or purple hair. There is no indication of foul play being suspected in Taylor’s disappearance. Any information on her whereabouts should be reported to the Miller County Sheriff’s Department or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

