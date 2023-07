Two suspects, each, with multiple prior drug arrests find themselves back in jail…this time in Camden County…on new drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says that 32-year-old Tarah Christine Rumisek and 46-year-old Michael Shane Luna, of Cuba, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia prior drug offense.

As of early Monday evening, both Rumisek and Luna had been released per court order.