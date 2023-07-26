MODOT Says They’re Looking For Licensed CDL Drivers To Kickoff Winter Services Statewide

The forecast may be calling for triple-digit heat this week but that’s not keeping MoDOT from talking about this upcoming winter season.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the department is always looking for some qualified people to help when Mother Nature starts delivering winter weather our way.

“We are getting a little closer to that time of year where we start talking about and discussing winter operations our staffing needs, the locations, the sheds where we will be hiring or advertising for seasonal maintenance workers.”

Roeger also says the department is especially interested in those who possess, or can obtain, a CDL by the time winter arrives.

MoDOT jobs can be checked out on the department’s website.