Investigation Underway Following Weekend Shooting In Lebanon

Lebanon police are investigating a weekend shooting that injured one person at a location along Amy Drive.

Lieutenant Keith Shumate says officers responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday and, upon arrival, discovered an unidentified victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken by ambulance from the scene.

The investigation was able to identify a suspect and the shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department.