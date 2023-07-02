Sun. Jul 2nd, 2023

 

Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing UTV’s and Leading Sunrise Beach Police on a Pursuit

Two Kansas City area men are being held without bond after allegedly stealing two U-T-V’s from a lake area business and then leading Sunrise Beach Police on a pursuit.

The Sunrise Beach P-D says it happened during the early-morning hours on Thursday and, with assistance from the Laurie Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the two subjects were arrested.

Courthouse records indicate that 44-year-old Matthew Goans, of Independence, and 35-year-old Ryan Pierceall, of Sibley, are both charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Goans, who has eight previous criminal cases for tampering with motor vehicles, also faces a possession of a controlled substance while Pierceall, who has one previous tampering charge, also faces a felony charge of resisting and was wanted on a fugitive warrant from out of state.

Both were booked into the Camden County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony

