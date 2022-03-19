News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Date Set for Endsley Verdict to be Announced

Mar 19, 2022

A Camdenton-area man charged with two counts of first-degree murder for, allegedly, killing a mother and her daughter back in August, 2016, will soon learn his fate. Circuit Judge Kenneth Michael Hayden has scheduled next Friday, the 25th, as the court hearing to announce a verdict after the bench trial which was held earlier this month. Endsley was also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count of arson after prosecutors said that he fatally stabbed Danielle Smith and her mother, Theresa Jackson, before setting their mobile home on fire. The alleged murders happened after a history of disputes between Endsley and the two women. The defense for Endsley, reportedly, suggested during the trial that the sequence of events was, instead, a murder-suicide. The verdict is scheduled to be announced at 10-AM next Friday in Camden County.

