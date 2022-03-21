We could soon be finding out the identity of remains that were discovered in the lake area back in late October. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says they are still waiting for lab results to be returned from Columbia. The remains were discovered by two people doing some arrowhead hunting in the Linn Creek area of Y-Road and Highway-54. At the same time, the highway patrol is reporting that a vehicle belonging to Gary Kaeter, of the Licking area in Texas County, had been discovered in Camden County back in early June, 2016. The discovery of the vehicle was just a couple days after Kaeter, then 62-years-old, was last seen in Licking. The missing person case of Kaeter is still active according to the highway patrol. There has been no confirmation by either the patrol or the Camden County Sheriff’s department that would link Kaeter or his vehicle to the remains found back in October.

