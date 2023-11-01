Rolla Police Still Searching For Suspects Involved In ATM Robbery

Rolla Police are still searching for the suspects who damaged an A-T-M and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Chief Sean Fagan officers responded around 2:40 Friday morning to an alarm at the First Community National Bank on North Bishop and, upon arrival, discovered the damaged A-T-M.

A canvass of the area and further investigation was able to come up with a likely suspect car, described as a silver passenger vehicle, which likely headed eastbound and down along the I-44 corridor.

It’s believed that four subjects were involved.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Rolla police or local law enforcement.