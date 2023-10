A deer in the roadway is being blamed for a two-vehicle accident shortly after 10:00 Sunday night along highway-42 near Martin Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says 26-year-old Jordyn Moore, of Brumley, slowed to avoid a deer when the pick-up she was driving was hit from behind by a motorcycle being ridden by 61-year-old Steven Pendleton, also from Brumley.

Moore was uninjured while Pendleton suffered moderate injuries…he was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.