MO Lottery Still Searching For $50,000 Winner From Casey’s In Lake Ozark

If you are a Powerball player and you purchased any tickets at Casey’s in Lake Ozark for the July 19th one-billion dollar jackpot, you didn’t win the jackpot BUT you might be holding onto a $50,000 prize and time running out to claim it.

Lottery players in Missouri have 180 days to claim Powerball winnings which, in the case of that July drawing, means the deadline to claim that ticket worth 50-thou is January 15th.

One other ticket worth $50-thousand sold in Missouri with an expiration date to claim coming up on the 26th of THIS month was bought at the “C&C Country Store” in Exeter.

There’s also a handful of other $50-thousand winners with the clock ticking to claim. They were sold in Maplewood, Marshall, St. Peters, Kansas City and Theodosia.

By the way, tonight’s Powerball jackpot is around $1.55 billion with a cash option of about $680-million…before taxes.