Monday Sports Report Jammed Packed With Football Action From The Weekend

Chiefs got a bit of a scare on Sunday as Travis Kelce went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

You’re always concerned when that happens, but he came back, scored a touchdown.

Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 27 to 20.

Kansas City now four and one on the year

Mizzou football.

They had a lead for much of the ballgame but could not close out LSU in a 4939 loss in Columbia.

Brady Cook throws for over 400 yards.

Another big day for Luther Burton.

He leads the country in receptions and receiving yards.

But nobody on the defense could account for Jayden Daniels, who had over 100 yards rushing in what quite possibly was his first true Heisman moment.

He’s got work to do, but Mizzou, they lose for the first time.

They’ll get Kentucky next 630 on Saturday night

High School action Friday, the Camdenton Lakers.

It was tough, not as easy as maybe some would expect.

They do beat Hillcrest, though, 35 to 14.

It’s five wins in a row for the Lakers.

Don’t look now….School of the Osage has won three of four.

They toppled Boonville 31 to 16.

Eldon blanked by Blair Oaks 55 to nothing and it was a win for Versailles… They take down Lone Jack with Kingsville 43 to nothing

Full High School Scores Below:

Wins:

Camdenton over Hillcrest: 34-14

School of the Osage over Boonville: 31-16

Versailles over Lone Jack: 43-0

Lincoln over Cole Camp: 28-26

Lebanon over West Plains: 52-14

Losses:

Eldon falls to Blair Oaks: 55-0

Warsaw falls to Butler: 30-27

Cole Camp falls to Lincoln: 28-26

Waynesville falls to Bolivar: 42-29