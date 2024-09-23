fbpx

Deja Vu For Morgan County Sheriff’s Office With A Deputy Facing Possible DWI Charges

It’s an unwelcome case of déjà vu for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after a second deputy, in a little more than a year and a half, faces a pending charge after being involved in a traffic crash.

21-year-old Tres Powers, of Gravois Mills, suffered minor injuries during the early-morning hours on Thursday when the car he was driving ran off Highway-5, near Route-P, and overturned.

The highway patrol report indicates Powers is facing a pending DWI charge which has yet to be formally filed.

Back in December-2022, another Morgan County Deputy…Justin Dills…was involved in a head-on accident on highway-5 when he crossed over the center.

In that case, a report indicated that Dills left the scene with another deputy before the highway patrol could arrive and has since pleaded guilty to careless and imprudent driving and paid $250.00 fine and court costs.

A civil suit filed in connection to that accident by the other driver who was seriously hurt had been on the docket for dismissal last week in Morgan County.

Reporter Mike Anthony