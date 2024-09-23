Deja Vu For Morgan County Sheriff’s Office With A Deputy Facing Possible DWI Charges

It’s an unwelcome case of déjà vu for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after a second deputy, in a little more than a year and a half, faces a pending charge after being involved in a traffic crash.

21-year-old Tres Powers, of Gravois Mills, suffered minor injuries during the early-morning hours on Thursday when the car he was driving ran off Highway-5, near Route-P, and overturned.

The highway patrol report indicates Powers is facing a pending DWI charge which has yet to be formally filed.

Back in December-2022, another Morgan County Deputy…Justin Dills…was involved in a head-on accident on highway-5 when he crossed over the center.

In that case, a report indicated that Dills left the scene with another deputy before the highway patrol could arrive and has since pleaded guilty to careless and imprudent driving and paid $250.00 fine and court costs.

A civil suit filed in connection to that accident by the other driver who was seriously hurt had been on the docket for dismissal last week in Morgan County.