After two or three busy weekends in a row, the highway patrol catches a break in the lake area.

Highway patrol reports show no traffic crashes or water-related incidents with only two arrests being made.

A 23-year-old man from Iberia is accused of DWI and careless and imprudent driving while a 27-year-old Camdenton man is accused of DWI-prior offender and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.