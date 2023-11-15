Mizzou Basketball Hits The Floor Tonight While Football Prepares For The Gators On Sunday

Still out there on the basketball recruiting scene, that being five star recruit Jayden Quaintance.

He committed to Kentucky yesterday, but never fear Mizzou still has the number two overall signing class for 2024.

Quaintance might have put him over the top to number one, but still a good haul for head coach Dennis Gates.

Mizzou basketball on the floor again tomorrow night on the road against Minnesota.

Mizzou football getting ready for the Gators on Saturday.

Award season we’re getting closer here and the Tigers well represented with some of the semi finalists.

For the Davy O ‘Brien award and the recognition continues for running back Cody Schrader, the former walk on, the former D2 transfer.

He is a finalist for the Doke Walker award that will be given out later on this season.