Distance From Water Makes House Fire A Challenge For Area Fire Departments On Tuesday

Firefighters from Osage Beach and Mid-County responded around 6:00 Tuesday morning to a reported house fire in the 43-hundred block of Anderson Hollow Road in the Linn Creek area.

“We arrived on scene and found a house fully involved. There wasn’t a lot left standing on it. It was just a big pile of rubbish and fire. So the guys pulled a couple lines off the engine and went on fire attack.”

Acting Deputy Chief Captain Nate Coppock says having to shuttle water in from all the way near Lazy Days Road presented another problem in putting the fire out more quickly.

There was nobody home at the time and no injuries reported.

A cause of the blaze was not immediately available.