Storms Causing Numerous Power Failures Across The Lake Region

Thousands are without power as of 9PM Wednesday night as strong storms knocked down power lines and shorted out transformers.

Local Cooperatives report close to 1,000 without power in Benton, Morgan, Miller, Osage, Moniteau, Cole, Maries & Pulaski Counties.

Ameren is also reporting outages close to 500 across various counties

To check on your power situation, click the link that corresponds with your area’s power provider below.

Outage Maps:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map