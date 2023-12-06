Dixon Woman Sentenced To 23 Years Behind Bars For Attempting To Distribute Drugs

A 53-year-old woman from Dixon will spend the next 23 years in a federal prison without parole after being sentenced in U.S. District Court in late August for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The sentencing came after Connie Gonzales entered her guilty plea back in mid-November of 2022 which also included on count of possession with intent to distribute in a premises where a minor resided.

It had been alleged that Gonzales obtained large quantities of meth from a supplier in Arizona and bringing it back where law enforcement was able to seize about 848 grams of meth from inside her Pulaski County residence where her four children also lived.

U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark handed down the sentence.