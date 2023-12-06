Missouri Makes Top Of List When It Comes To “Most Festive State”

Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Apparently you just need to get out more….here in the Show Me State that is.

You’d think a trip to maybe New York City to ice skate at Rockefeller center or going to Washington, DC to see the National Christmas tree in Washington would do the trick.

But, according to a new study on Casino.org…you need to head to South Carolina or Missouri.

Those two states were named the most festive in the country.

They scored high for having tons of holiday events….and got points for holiday decorations, cookie baking, and gift giving too.

Missouri is known for the Jellystone Park light drive through in St. Louis, Christmas in the Plaza in Kansas City, A Country Style Christmas in Branson and of course the Christmas Festivals & Parades right here in the Lake Area.