Net General Revenue Declines For November Despite Collections Showing Overall Increase YTD

***Full report:

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for November 2023 declined 1.2 percent compared to those for November 2022, from $1.01 billion last year to $1.00 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.2 percent compared to November 2022, from $5.15 billion last year to $5.04 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 8.2 percent for the year, from $3.66 billion last year to $3.36 billion this year.

Decreased 4.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 12.8 percent for the year, from $1.26 billion last year to $1.42 billion this year.

Increased 5.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 5.0 percent for the year, from $315.4 million last year to $331.3 million this year.

Increased 70.9 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 14.0 percent for the year, from $287.9 million last year to $328.4 million this year.

Decreased 3.6 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 8.0 percent for the year, from $363.6 million last year to $392.6 million this year.

Increased 1.5 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

###