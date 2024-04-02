Eldon Teenager Charged with Murder in Connection to Osage Beach Shooting

A 19-year-old from Eldon now faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges following a Sunday night shooting near the 1200 block of Passover Road in Osage Beach.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates Fernando Zell Hutchinson, who was wearing a shirt that read “active shooter,” allegedly told others that he was going to get some weed.

A short time after that, several gunshots were then heard and one unnamed person was suffering from a gunshot to his chest…that person died on Monday from his injuries.

Hutchinson is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.