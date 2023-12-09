Drought Conditions Improve Across The Lake Area

Severe drought conditions continue across all of the lake area especially along and north of the highway-54 corridor.

That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor showing Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties falling into the severe category.

The far southeastern parts of Camden and Miller, however, are now listed in the moderate category with one small area just to the north in southern Cooper and Moniteau counties showing as still being in the extreme category.

Far southern Missouri, mainly along the border with Arkansas, is the only area of the state now showing no drought conditions.