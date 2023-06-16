Shots Fired, Greenview Area Man Arrested

A Greenview area man is being held on a $100-thousand bond after allegedly shooting at a neighbor’s house and then in the direction of responding deputies.

That’s according to Camden County Sargent Scott Hines who says the incident happened Wednesday evening in the one-thousand block of Velvet Antler Road, off north highway-7.

The reporting party said that they had shot at an animal near a chicken coop on their property before a nearby neighbor, 62-yr-old Gary Roethler, started shooting a .357-Magnum revolver their way while yelling if there was going to be another civil war that he would start it.

Roethler then fired at least two more shots before complying with deputies to come out from behind a vehicle with his hands raised.

Roethler was taken to the Camden County Jail and was formally charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action which are all felonies.