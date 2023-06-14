Wed. Jun 14th, 2023

 

Drugs and Porn Seized, Two Arrested in Morgan County

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023

Child pornography and felony drug charges are filed in Morgan County Associate Circuit Court against two Versailles area residents in the 15,900 block of highway-52.

Court records indicate 39-year-old Curtis Lee Andrews is charged with three counts of possessing child porn, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and one count of possessing a controlled substance.

Also arrested was 34-year-old Tiah Kennedy who’s charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and one count of possessing a controlled substance.

Bond for Kennedy was set at $25-thousand while Andrews is being held without bond.

Reporter Mike Anthony

