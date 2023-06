Drivers wanting to take the scenic route across Truman Dam in Warsaw will need an alternate route until at least the end of the year.

That’s because officials with the Army Corps of Engineers say it’s due to the ongoing repair work to the Tainter Gates.

Work is currently underway for Gate 2, following the work done on gates 3 and 4 over the last 2 years.

Corps officials say the work is necessary to maintain the safety and integrity of the dam.