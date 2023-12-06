Duo Facing Charges After Being Found With Meth, Fentanyl & Weapons In Camden County

An Osage Beach couple faces several felony charges each after the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force served up a narcotics search warrant.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges Michael and Judith Arbogast were inside the residence where hundreds of pills, methamphetamine, and methamphetamine containing fentanyl were located along with one loaded and one unloaded pistol.

The probable cause also indicates that two had allegedly driven to St. Louis the night before to purchase meth and fentanyl.

Michael and Judith Arbogast were each charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the weapons with a felony-controlled substance.

Both were being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.