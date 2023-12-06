Lebanon Police Ready To Implement “Prepared Live” Program

Residents in Lebanon will soon be able to expect quicker and more accurate responses to emergencies by the city police department.

That’s according to Lebanon P-I-O Derek Gean who says, effective December 11th, the police department will officially launch a program known as Prepared Live in the Communications Division.

The Prepared Live software will allow the 9-1-1 dispatchers to livestream, receive multimedia and pinpoint the location of mobile callers in real-time which, in turn, will improve responses to emergencies.

Gean also says it’s important to note that the software will not allow city police any access to content or settings on a caller’s phone.

Prepared Live was first launched in October-2021 and now covers some 40-million people across 48 states.

The Lebanon Police Department is excited to announce the introduction of Prepared Live in our Communications Division. Developed by Prepared, this innovative software empowers our 9-1-1 dispatchers to livestream, receive multimedia, and pinpoint the location of mobile callers in real-time. This advancement will significantly enhance our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies in the community.

The official launch of Prepared Live is scheduled for December 11, 2023.

We emphasize that participating in a video call during an emergency is entirely voluntary, and we require the explicit consent of the caller. Upon consenting, callers will receive a text link from our dispatcher, which, when clicked, activates a live video feed. It is crucial to understand that this video call feature does not grant The Lebanon Police Department access to any content or settings on the caller’s phone.

This launch is the culmination of four weeks of diligent preparation and one week of intensive training, ensuring our dispatchers and team are fully equipped to utilize Prepared Live effectively. In collaboration with Prepared’s customer success team, we have developed and implemented comprehensive policies tailored for various emergency scenarios.

Founded by Mike Chim, Dylan Gleicher, and Neal Soni, Prepared is a mission-driven organization dedicated to enhancing public safety. Initially focused on mitigating school emergencies, the team identified a critical gap in data transmission during 9-1-1 calls. To address this, they developed Prepared Live. Since its public launch in October 2021, Prepared Live has been instrumental in safeguarding over 40 million people across 48 states.

For more information about Prepared and Prepared Live, please visit Prepared911.com. For local information, contact Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Det. Sgt Kacie Springer or Chief Communications Officer Cherie Moore at (417) 532-3131.