Sunrise Beach Fire Recommends You Check With Homeowner’s Insurance As Premiums May Go Down

If you live in the Sunrise Beach area, you might want to check with your insurance company about the possibility of your homeowner’s premium going down.

Fire Chief Joseph Laplant says it’s not guaranteed but with recent improvements within the district…the opening of firehouse #4 on F-road in particular…some residents could be eligible for lower rates based on the likelihood of station houses 4 and 5 being re-certified which, in turn, should lower the district’s I-S-O rating.

LaPlant also says that other insurance companies don’t base rates on the district’s I-S-O rating but a reduction could be in store due to the proximity of the new firehouse and shorter response times should the need arise.

The fire district is currently working to provide the most updated information to Insurance Service Office which, according to Chief Laplant, is not a very quick process.

You can get more info about the process by contacting the fire district.