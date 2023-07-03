Northwest Firefighters Battle House Blaze into the Early Morning Hours

Personnel from the Northwest Camden County Fire District respond late Sunday night to a reported house fire around the 49-mile marker.

District officials were unavailable for comment and have not replied to messages left by KRMS News but what is known, according to social media posts, is that the flames stretched high into the air from the house described as being up a gravel road from the lakefront.

One post, believed to be put online from someone connected with the fire district, reported that fireworks were NOT the cause.

There was no word on any injuries and fire personnel were on the scene until shortly before 4:00 Monday morning.