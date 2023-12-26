Eagle Days Set To Return On January 6th

Arguably, one of the most educational and fun programs for kids of all ages marks a return to Lake of the Ozarks.

Eagle Days is on the calendar for Saturday, January 6th, featuring the World Bird Sanctuary putting on live eagle programs at Osage National and the Dickerson Park Zoo putting on live bird programs at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar.

Members from the Missouri Master Naturalist program, an amateur photo contest and a coloring contest will also be featured at the one-day free event.

More details are available on the Eagle Days Facebook page or website.

www.lakeoftheozarkseagledays.com